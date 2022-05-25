N.S. RCMP investigating after safe containing 5 handguns stolen from Lower Sackville home

The RCMP is investigating a break-and-enter where several handguns were stolen from a home in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at a home on Sami Drive around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Once on scene, police learned that a safe containing five handguns was stolen.

The stolen handguns include:

a Ruger model 57

a Glock model 17 Gen5

a Glock model 19 Gen4

a Glock model 22

a Rock Island Armory model M1911A1Fs

Police believe the suspect gained access to the home through the back door sometime between May 19 and 24.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).