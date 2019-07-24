

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a drive-by shooting after shots were fired at a home in Debert, N.S.

Police responded to the home on Masstown Road at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday.

The homeowner told police he heard a vehicle stop in front of his house. He said he saw a black car stop by the driveway and someone fired between two and four shots.

The car then fled the scene, heading north on Masstown Road.

Police say they found two bullet holes in the home, and found a fragment of one round in the kitchen.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police say the witness couldn’t see how many people were in the car, or provide any other details about the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP.