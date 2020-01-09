HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating an arson after an incendiary device was thrown at a home in Beaver Bank, N.S.

Police and fire crews responded to the home on Danny Drive at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two suspects fled the scene, got into a dark vehicle, and drove away.

No one was injured and there was minimal damage to the home.

Officers searched for the suspects, but failed to locate them.

They are trying to track down the suspects as they investigate the incident, which they are treating as arson, and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP.