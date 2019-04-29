

CTV Atlantic





One man is in custody and another man is in hospital as police investigate an attempted murder in East Pubnico, N.S.

The RCMP received a report Sunday evening that a man had been found on the ground outside a home, suffering from a knife wound to his back.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

The man was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight. Police say he is expected to survive.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man at a nearby home. He remains in custody.

A section of Highway 3 was closed to traffic as police collected evidence related to the investigation. It reopened Monday afternoon.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.