The RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Sheffield Mills, N.S.

Police say the woman’s remains were found outside, near a home on Saxon Street, early Wednesday morning.

The RCMP responded to the scene, along with the Forensic Identification Section and the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.