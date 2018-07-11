Featured
N.S. RCMP investigating discovery of human remains in Kings County
The remains of a woman were found at this home in Sheffield Mills, N.S. (PHOTO BILL ROBERTS)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 3:02PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 11, 2018 8:06PM ADT
The RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Sheffield Mills, N.S.
Police say the woman’s remains were found outside, near a home on Saxon Street, early Wednesday morning.
The RCMP responded to the scene, along with the Forensic Identification Section and the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
The woman’s name is not being released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.