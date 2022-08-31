N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle

The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 7 around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man inside. The man’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators are still trying to confirm the man’s identity.

Police say they believe “the incident was targeted in nature” and there is no risk to the public.

Investigators remained on scene Wednesday morning, but the vehicle has been removed.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the victim, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



