One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 7, across from the Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital, early Wednesday morning.

Police say the highway will be closed for some time. Police are directing traffic through a nearby parking lot in order to allow vehicles to safely pass the scene.

Motorists are being asked to use caution when approaching the area and to expect delays.

No details about the victim have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.