N.S. RCMP investigating fatal collision in Port Hawkesbury
Photo courtesy: RCMP
HALIFAX -
RCMP in Nova Scotia's Inverness County are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.
At 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, police, along with fire and EHS members, responded to a report of a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, police determined that a car had left the road and came to a rest in a ditch.
Police say the driver of the vehicle and sole occupant, a 48-year-old Nunavut man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reeves Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
