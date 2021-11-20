N.S. RCMP investigating fatal collision in Port Hawkesbury

HALIFAX -

RCMP in Nova Scotia's Inverness County are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

At 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, police, along with fire and EHS members, responded to a report of a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, police determined that a car had left the road and came to a rest in a ditch.

Police say the driver of the vehicle and sole occupant, a 48-year-old Nunavut man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reeves Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.