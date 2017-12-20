

CTV Atlantic





A person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Falmouth, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 101 Tuesday evening.

Police say the driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. No details about the victim have been released.

Highway 101 was shut down between exits 7 and 8 for several hours. The Hantsport and Windsor fire departments, as well as the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal assisted RCMP with the road closure.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.