    N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

    Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating after a 66-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

    In a Sunday news release, police say they responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Pictou County, N.S.

    According to police, officers learned that a motorcycle was travelling on the highway when it left the road and hit a power pole.

    The driver and only person on the motorcycle, a 66-year-old man from Merigomish, was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

    Highway 4 was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

