N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle

Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating after a 66-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

In a Sunday news release, police say they responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Pictou County, N.S.

According to police, officers learned that a motorcycle was travelling on the highway when it left the road and hit a power pole.

The driver and only person on the motorcycle, a 66-year-old man from Merigomish, was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Highway 4 was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.