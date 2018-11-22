

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 60-year-old man in Clarks Harbour, N.S.

Barrington RCMP received a 911 call shortly before midnight and was told there could be people inside the home.

Police officers and local residents tried to enter the home, but were unsuccessful.

Several fire departments from Shelburne County responded to the scene and, once the fire was under control, firefighters located the body of a man inside.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.