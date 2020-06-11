HALIFAX -- A man has been killed in a house fire in Masstown, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the fire on Highway 2 at 9:48 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 56-year-old Masstown man was found dead inside the home. He has not been identified.

No one else was inside the residence at the time.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they don’t believe it to be suspicious at this time.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is assisting the RCMP with the investigation.