HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night in Yarmouth, N.S.

Yarmouth Town RCMP says at approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 24, officers were called to a home on King Street where a 41-year-old man had been shot.

Police say they located the man outside the home and EHS attended, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Chester Street is currently closed as police investigate. At this time, police have not provided a suspect description, and ask anyone with information to contact Yarmouth Town RCMP or Crime Stoppers.