N.S. RCMP investigating house fire in St. Croix, involving 'possible entrapment'

RCMP is investigating a house fire that involved a "possible entrapment" in St. Croix, N.S.

According to Chief Ryan Richard with the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews were called to a fire on Davis Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Richard said the call came in as a "possible entrapment," but could not confirm or comment any further.

According to the fire chief, the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. RCMP expect the house to be a total loss.

Police will be securing the scene once fire crews leave.

The fire marshal was called and is attending the scene Saturday morning.

Police and fire officials did not provide any more details as of 9:20 p.m. Friday.