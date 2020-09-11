HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating a possible attempted abduction after a report that a man tried to lure a child into his car in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

The RCMP responded to the complaint on Valley Road near Springhill, N.S., shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a three-year-old child had been playing in a yard with two other children when their mother noticed a vehicle pull over to the side of the road, close to the children.

Police say the driver yelled for one of the children to get in the car. The children ran into the home and the vehicle drove away towards Springhill.

RCMP officers searched the Springhill area, but could not locate the driver or vehicle.

The driver is described as a man in his 40s. He had a clean-cut appearance and a raspy voice.

Police say there may have been two people in the vehicle, described as an older model silver or beige Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cumberland District RCMP at 902-597-3779 or Crime Stoppers at1-800-222-TIPS.