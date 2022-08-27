N.S. RCMP investigating several suspicious fires in Cumberland County

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating six suspicious fires that happened in Cumberland County this month.

Just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 5, RCMP and fire crews responded to a report of a barn fire on Highway 321 in River Phillip, N.S.

The fire, which is believed to be suspicious, was extinguished. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

One week later, on Aug. 12, RCMP officers and fire crews responded to a structure fire on Silica Road in Williamsdale, N.S., around 4:30 a.m.

The fire was extinguished, but the structure was destroyed. Police say the fire is believed to be suspicious and their investigation is ongoing.

The next Friday, Aug. 19, RCMP and fire crews responded to another structure fire. This fire was on Westchester Road in Rose, N.S.

The structure was destroyed and the fire was extinguished.

In a news release, the RCMP says the fire is believed to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, a covered bridge was on fire just before 10 a.m. near Mountain Road in Collingwood, N.S.

The fire was extinguished by the local fire department, according to police. The fire has been deemed suspicious and the investigation continues.

On Friday, just before 2 a.m., RCMP and fire crews responded to a structure fire on Wyvern Road in Wyvern, N.S.

Police say the fire was extinguished and the cause is currently under investigation.

Then, just after 2:35 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a report of hay bales on fire on Highway 321 in River Philip.

According to a release, the fire was extinguished and it is believed to be suspicious. The investigation into the fire is also ongoing.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call police at 902-597-3779, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).