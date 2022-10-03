N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious fire that damaged Windsor motel

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in solving a suspicious fire at the Downeast Motel in Windsor, N.S. last week.

West Hants District RCMP and firefighters responded to a fire at 4212 Highway 1 around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Once on scene, officers found the Downeast Motel engulfed in flames. They assisted in evacuating multiple long-term tenants and the scene was secured.

Police say nobody was injured and all of the tenants are safe and have temporary accommodations.

However, the 35-unit structure incurred extensive damage, according to RCMP.

Police held the scene overnight as the fire is considered suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and being assisted by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshall's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Hants District RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.