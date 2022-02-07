N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious packages sent to three MP constituency offices

The RCMP are investigating after suspicious packages arrived at three MP constituency offices in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Conservative MP Rick Perkins says his constituency office in Barrington Passage, N.S., was one of the targeted locations.

He says his assistant opened an envelope, which caused irritation to his eyes and hands. The assistant called police and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Perkins says he is doing fine.

#RCMPNS is at the municipal building in #Barrington investigating a suspicious pkg. containing suspected irritant. The building is closed to the public at this time. Pls avoid. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) February 7, 2022

Perkins says a similar package also arrived at his Bridgewater, N.S., office but it was not opened. Both offices were evacuated as a precaution.

A third package also arrived at the constituency office of Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont in Yarmouth, N.S., on Monday, according to Perkins.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed officers attended constituency offices in both Barrington Passage and Yarmouth for reports of suspicious packages containing a suspected chemical irritant. Officers remained on scene Monday evening.

"The investigation is in the very early stages and no further information is available at this time," RCMP said in an email to CTV News.

Heather Bradley, the director of communications for the House of Commons, says a memo regarding the packages was distributed to all MPs as a precautionary measure.