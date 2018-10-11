Featured
N.S. RCMP investigating vandalism, arson at Weymouth church
The RCMP are investigating after someone broke a window and set fire to Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Weymouth, N.S. (Pete Comeau)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:49PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, October 12, 2018 11:49AM ADT
The RCMP is investigating two incidents of arson after a church in Weymouth, N.S. was badly damaged by fire.
Police say someone broke a window and tried to start a fire inside Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Monday.
Police say the fire didn’t catch, but the suspect also spray-painted graffiti in the church parking lot.
The Mounties responded to another fire at the church early Thursday morning. When officers arrived, members of the Weymouth Volunteer Fire Department were trying to get the blaze under control.
Police say the church was badly damaged this time and they are investigating the incidents as arson.
A member of the congregation says parishioners will have to attend other churches until the repairs are complete.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.