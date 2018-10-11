

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating two incidents of arson after a church in Weymouth, N.S. was badly damaged by fire.

Police say someone broke a window and tried to start a fire inside Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Monday.

Police say the fire didn’t catch, but the suspect also spray-painted graffiti in the church parking lot.

The Mounties responded to another fire at the church early Thursday morning. When officers arrived, members of the Weymouth Volunteer Fire Department were trying to get the blaze under control.

Police say the church was badly damaged this time and they are investigating the incidents as arson.

A member of the congregation says parishioners will have to attend other churches until the repairs are complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.