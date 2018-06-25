

CTV Atlantic





Police in Nova Scotia are reminding parents to talk to their children about the importance of helmets after a 12-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his scooter.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 3 in Robinson’s Corner, N.S., at 3 p.m. Friday.

Police say the boy was riding his scooter on the highway when he struck the side mirror of a vehicle. They say he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

The boy left the scene but returned when the RCMP arrived. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say parents are responsible for ensuring their child is wearing an approved helmet and that the incident serves as a reminder to have a discussion about bicycle and scooter safety.

The driver is not expected to face any charges.