

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are reminding motorists to be on the lookout for wildlife after a vehicle struck a bear in Fall River, N.S.

Police say the collision happened on Highway 118, near exit 14, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police searched the area, but couldn’t locate the bear.

The driver wasn’t injured, but the vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Police say there are more wild animals on the roads this time of year and they are asking motorists to keep an eye out, especially at night.