

CTV Atlantic





Pictou District RCMP have charged a man with criminal negligence causing bodily harm after he allegedly shot a co-worker in the back with a nail gun at a construction site on Sept. 19.

Police say a 21-year-old man was injured when he was struck in the back by a nail from a nail gun at a construction site in Abercrombie, N.S., where the accused, the victim, and several other people were working.

“The victim was transported at his request to the hospital by a family member following the incident,” the RCMP said in a news release. “He did require hospital treatment and has since been released.”

Police were called while the victim was in hospital on September 19 and began their investigation from there.

Shawn Wade Hynes, 43, of Trenton was arrested on September 27 and charged on Friday.

Hynes was released on conditions to have no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on December 21.