ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP look for witnesses to shots fired incident in Saint Alphonse

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating alleged shots fired at a Saint Alphonse, N.S., residence.

    Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of shots fired into a home in the 7000 block of Highway 1 around 4:25 a.m. Thursday.

    There were no injuries reported by anyone inside the residence, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident, including anyone with home surveillance cameras or vehicles with dash cam footage from the area.

    Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

