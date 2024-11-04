N.S. RCMP looking for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 45-year-old man who is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Police say the warrant was issued following an “incident” in Eastern Passage.

Nicholas Arthur Lees, from the Halifax Regional Municipality, is facing charges of failing to comply with a release order.

Police say they have made several attempts to find him and are now asking for help from the public.

Lees is described in an RCMP news release as being six-feet tall and 200 pounds. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say anyone who sees Lees should not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

