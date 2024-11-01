ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP looking for man who allegedly hit police vehicle, fled from officers in Amherst

    Police in Nova Scotia are trying to track down a man who is facing a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia RCMP) Police in Nova Scotia are trying to track down a man who is facing a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia RCMP)
    Share

    Police in Nova Scotia are trying to track down a man who is facing a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer.

    The 30-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is wanted on an arrest warrant in relation to an incident in Amherst, N.S., on Wednesday.

    Members of the Cumberland SCEU initiated a traffic stop on a black Lincoln Nautilus around 8:40 a.m., in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

    “As members exited their vehicles, the driver reversed the Nautilus in the direction of officers, striking one of the police vehicles,” reads a news release from the RCMP.

    “The Nautilus then fled toward New Brunswick at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.”

    Adam Joseph Hie is facing charges of:

    • assault peace officer (3 counts)
    • assault with a weapon
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • flight from police
    • obstruct police officer

    Hie is described as 6-foot-0, 170 lbs with very short black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Wednesday in Sackville, N.B., and may be driving a Ford Explorer.

    Hie is also wanted in New Brunswick for:

    • possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • escape lawful custody

    Police say they have made several attempts to locate Hie, and are now requesting assistance from the public.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adam Joseph Hie is asked to refrain from approaching him and to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News