N.S. RCMP looking for man who allegedly hit police vehicle, fled from officers in Amherst

Police in Nova Scotia are trying to track down a man who is facing a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer.

The 30-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is wanted on an arrest warrant in relation to an incident in Amherst, N.S., on Wednesday.

Members of the Cumberland SCEU initiated a traffic stop on a black Lincoln Nautilus around 8:40 a.m., in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

“As members exited their vehicles, the driver reversed the Nautilus in the direction of officers, striking one of the police vehicles,” reads a news release from the RCMP.

“The Nautilus then fled toward New Brunswick at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.”

Adam Joseph Hie is facing charges of:

assault peace officer (3 counts)

assault with a weapon

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from police

obstruct police officer

Hie is described as 6-foot-0, 170 lbs with very short black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Wednesday in Sackville, N.B., and may be driving a Ford Explorer.

Hie is also wanted in New Brunswick for:

possession for the purpose of trafficking

escape lawful custody

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Hie, and are now requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adam Joseph Hie is asked to refrain from approaching him and to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

