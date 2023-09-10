N.S. RCMP make two arrests for assault in Saulnierville

Meteghan RCMP have arrested two men in connection to two separate assaults that took place at an assembly in Saulnierville, N.S.

On Saturday afternoon, an assembly took place on Saulnierville Wharf Road, where multiple RCMP departments and a number of people were gathered.

Police say they saw a man assault another man after he was pushed. Police say they arrested the 34-year-old man at the scene.

Shortly after, police say a second assault happened when a man grabbed another man by the neck. The 39-year-old man from Hants County was also arrested by police at the scene.

According to a news release on Sunday, police say they spoke to both of the victims who did not want to proceed with criminal charges. Neither of the victims suffered injuries.

The 34-year-old and 39-year-old men were both released, and apologized to the victims.

Police say no criminal charges are anticipated at this time.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.