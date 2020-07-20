HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the province’s Serious Incident Response Team.

The RCMP first contacted SIRT on March 3 about a police investigation into possession of child pornography.

SIRT launched its own investigation on March 11 after receiving additional information about the case.

SIRT has now laid six charges against an officer with the RCMP’s Southwest Nova District.

Const. Jeffrey Hirsch is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. He is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Aug. 12.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.