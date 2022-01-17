N.S. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault in Ontario

An RCMP officer based in rural Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assault.

The Mounties issued a statement today saying the officer, based in Musquodoboit Harbour, had been charged by Greater Sudbury Police in Ontario.

Few details were released, but the RCMP statement says the charges related to an incident in October that led to a complaint filed with Sudbury police.

Greater Sudbury Police subsequently charged Cst. Filip Kedzierski in November, and he appeared in an Ontario court last week.