N.S. RCMP officer seriously injured in hit-and-run
RCMP are asking for help from the public in identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run, which struck an officer early Sunday morning in North River, N.S.
In a Sunday morning news release, police say an officer from the Colchester County District RCMP was on their way home when they observed a suspicious school bus parked on Highway 311 at around 3:20 a.m.
Police say the officer exited his vehicle to investigate the bus, and was met by a man who stated the vehicle was not his, and refused to identify himself. The man then fled on foot.
According to the release, the officer ran after the man but was then struck by another person in a vehicle.
Police say the officer was able to take cover behind the bus, when the man who fled on foot got in the vehicle. The vehicle then made another attempt to hit the officer.
The officer was transported to the hospital by EHS with serious injuries.
Police describe the vehicle as a dark coloured sedan, but the number of occupants in unknown.
The man who fled police on foot is described as being in his early 20s with long blonde hair that was shaved on the side, and was wearing dark clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
