HALIFAX -- Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle drove off Highway 8, and into the Mersey River, near Milton, N.S., Sunday morning.

RCMP responded to a report that a pickup truck had gone into the Mersey River around 10:20 a.m.

The driver -- a 65-year-old man -- was able to exit the truck and swim the shore.

However, the passenger -- a 59-year-old woman -- was not able to swim to shore and started struggling to keep her head above water.

With the woman’s condition worsening due to the cold water temperatures, an RCMP officer tied a rope to his waste, secured it on shore with the help of other first responders on scene, and swam to the woman using a paddle board from a nearby residence.

The RCMP officer and the woman were pulled safely to shore.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.