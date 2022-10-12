N.S. RCMP release image of Mount Uniacke man wanted on arrest warrant

East Hants District RCMP has issued an arrest warrant for a Mount Uniacke, N.S., man charged in an incident earlier this month.

Nicholas Wayne Mood, 36, is charged with three counts of uttering threats and failure to comply with conditions of a release order following an incident police say happened on Oct. 3.

RCMP investigators say they have made several attempts to locate Mood, but have been unsuccessful so far. They believe he may be in the Barrington, N.S., area.

Mood is described as six feet tall and 210 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the Nova Scotia licence plate GXG953 or HZL334.

Police released a photo of Mood along with the truck he is believed to be driving in hopes it will help locate him.

Police say Mood should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.