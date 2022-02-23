N.S. RCMP release images of man suspected in armed robbery at gas station

Colchester County District RCMP has released images of a man they say was involved in an armed robbery in Lower Truro, N.S., in hopes the public will be able to help identify him.

Police say a man entered the Esso gas station on Robie Street around 6:55 p.m. Sunday and threatened staff with a weapon, demanding they open the safe.

“The man was given cash and cigarettes and then fled the scene,” says the Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

“Continued investigation has determined that the man tried to escape the area in a vehicle that was already occupied by other people, near the drive thru at the McDonald’s on Robie St. The man was unsuccessful and fled the area on foot.”

Police say no one was injured during either incident.

The man is described as white. He was wearing a black jacket or hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers, a black baseball hat and a pair of sunglasses.

Police have released images taken from surveillance video in hopes that a member of the public will recognize the man.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.