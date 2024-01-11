N.S. RCMP release photos of 3 people connected to motel stabbing in Pictou

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking to identify three people after a man was stabbed at a motel in Pictou.

The incident happened on West River Road around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say officers found the man inside a motel room when they arrived at the scene.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two men and a woman were seen entering the motel room before the stabbing. One of the men was reportedly seen fleeing from the area moments later.

Police believe the stabbing was a targeted incident and the man who fled the scene was responsible.

The RCMP released photos of the three people who entered the hotel in the hopes someone may be able to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.