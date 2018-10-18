The RCMP are reminding homeowners to lock their doors, even if it means giving up the chance to have their home professionally cleaned by accident.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a complaint of two suspicious women inside a home in Upper Tantallon, N.S., around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the homeowner had left the door unlocked in order to allow a neighbour to come in and walk the dog.

However, the neighbour grew concerned when they noticed two women inside the home with a vacuum cleaner and a mop. They called the homeowner, who then called the RCMP.

Police say the investigation has revealed the women were cleaners who had been hired to do a job, but at a different home. They cleaned the house and left without realizing they had the wrong address.

While the home was cleaned for free, police say the incident serves as a reminder to homeowners to keep their doors locked at all times.