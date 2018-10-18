

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are reminding homeowners to lock their doors, even if it means giving up the chance to have their home professionally cleaned by accident.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a complaint of two suspicious women inside a home in Upper Tantallon, N.S., around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the homeowner had left the door unlocked in order to allow a neighbour to come in and walk the dog.

However, the neighbour grew concerned when they noticed two women inside the home with a vacuum cleaner and a mop. They called the homeowner, who then called the RCMP.

Police say the investigation has revealed the women were cleaners who had been hired to do a job, but at a different home. They cleaned the house and left without realizing they had the wrong address.

While the home was cleaned for free, police say the incident serves as a reminder to homeowners to keep their doors locked at all times.