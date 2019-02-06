

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are asking the public to help them solve a break and enter and theft of lobster from a boat in Lunenburg.

Police say the crime occurred sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Jan. 26 at a business on Bluenose Drive.

“Two suspects entered a boat alongside the dock at the business and stole approximately 130 pounds of lobster worth $1,000,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Security footage shows the suspects to be two white men, both approximately 5-foot-10. One suspect appears to be clean shaven and slender with short brown hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, light grey pants and knee high black or dark green boots. The other suspect appears to have a medium to heavy build and was wearing a single piece navy blue coverall type of work suit.”

Police say a dark blue or black two-door Jeep Wrangler was seen in the area at the time of the theft.