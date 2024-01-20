ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP request public's assistance in search for man on province-wide warrant

    Nicholas George Lush is pictured in this RCMP photo from Jan. 19, 2024. Nicholas George Lush is pictured in this RCMP photo from Jan. 19, 2024.
    Nova Scotia RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in searching for Nicholas George Lush, who is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

    Lush is wanted after an alleged assault on Sunday in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., according to a Friday news release from RCMP.

    Police have made “several attempts” to locate the 22-year-old Port Hawkesbury man.

    Lush has been charged with:

    • assault (two counts)
    • mischief (two counts)
    • overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)
    • failure to comply with probation order (two counts)
    • breach of Recognizance (four counts)

    Police say he is about 6-feet tall, 165 lbs, and he has blue eyes and blond hair.

    If anyone sees him, police say they should try not to approach him and call the police instead.

    If anyone has information about Lush’s location, police ask they call 902-625-2220.

