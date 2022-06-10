N.S. RCMP respond to armed man in distress in Digby County

Police are on scene in Nova Scotia’s Digby County where they say an armed man is in distress.

The RCMP responded to a wooded area of Double Lake Road, near civic 292, Friday morning.

Police say officers have secured the area and are communicating with the man.

Police say there is “no immediate threat” to the public, but they are asking people in the area to shelter in place, as a precaution.

Police are also asking people to avoid the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.