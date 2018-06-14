

Not a big salad fan? You’re not alone, but would you call 911 to complain?

The Nova Scotia RCMP say a 12-year-old did just that Tuesday evening, and they’re using the incident to remind parents to talk to their children about when it is – and isn’t - appropriate to call 911.

Police say the youth called 911 just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to report that their guardian had made a salad they didn’t care for.

Before police arrived at the Oyster Pond, N.S., home, they say the youth called 911 a second time, to ask when the officers would be arriving, and again expressing their dislike of the salad.

When officers arrived, they say they spoke to the child about the salad, and about when it’s appropriate to call 911.

“While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a news release.

"The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies.”

Police haven’t said what kind of salad the youth was served, or whether they ate it.