HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in the Haliburton Heights area of Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Police responded to the scene on Leeward Avenue and Eastwind Drive Friday afternoon.

The report is unconfirmed at this time, but police are asking residents to stay inside as a precaution.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come.