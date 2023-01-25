N.S. RCMP respond to reports of shots fired, break-and-enter in Inverness County

The Inverness County District RCMP is investigating two incidents, one on We'koqma'q First Nation and the other in Whycocomagh, N.S., they believe are related.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Dooley’s Lane area of We'koqma'q First Nation around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A second call came in minutes later reporting a vehicle was shot at while it was driving on Highway 105.

Police say no one was injured.

“The vehicle that was struck is not believed to have been targeted,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release Wednesday.

The First Nation issued an emergency alert via its Everbridge system to notify residents in the area of the incident.

The RCMP says its officers patrolled the area throughout the night but couldn’t find the shooter. No other shots were reported.

Around 7:45 a.m., the force responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a hardware store on Highway 105 in Whycocomagh. Police say it happened overnight and ammunition was taken from the store.

Various RCMP units, including a forensics team, are working on the case.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the RCMP at 902-625-2220, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.