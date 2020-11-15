SPRINGDALE, N.S. -- RCMP in southwestern Nova Scotia say a man faces several charges after two people were seriously injured during an alleged assault at a home in the community of Springdale.

Police say they were called to a residence on Porter Road late Friday where they found a man with serious injuries and a woman with a life-threatening injury.

The suspect, who left the home on foot, was later found a short distance away on Lake Doucette Road.

Police say the man became aggressive while being questioned and resisted arrest.

Fifty-five-year-old Stacey Eugene Beals, of Springdale, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

The Mounties say the victims were taken to hospital, while Beals remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Yarmouth, N.S., on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2020.