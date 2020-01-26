N.S. RCMP say shots fired in Hammonds Plains are not a random act
Published Sunday, January 26, 2020 6:26PM AST
On Sunday, at around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a residence on White Hills Run.
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a residence in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, early on Sunday morning.
On Sunday, at around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a residence on White Hills Run. Police say four people were inside the home at the time, which was found to have minor damage; however, no injuries were reported.
Police do not believe it was a random act.
Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The investigation continues.