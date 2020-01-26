HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a residence in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, early on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a residence on White Hills Run. Police say four people were inside the home at the time, which was found to have minor damage; however, no injuries were reported.

Police do not believe it was a random act.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.