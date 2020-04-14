HALIFAX -- Digby RCMP and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are searching for a man after a truck drove off the ferry in Westport, N.S. Monday evening.

Police say, at 9:39 p.m., a truck drove onto the ferry in Westport, N.S. and drove off the other end into the water.

Staff at the ferry terminal were able to recover a woman from the water, but determined there may have also been a man in the submerged truck.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre dispatched a Cormorant helicopter and the Canadian Coast Guard to the area. The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team was also called to provide assistance.

Digby RCMP are investigating how the truck drove off the ferry, but say weather conditions were poor at the time.