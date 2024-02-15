N.S. RCMP search for man wanted on provincewide warrant

ATLANTIC
    Christopher Mattinson is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (RCMP) Christopher Mattinson is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (RCMP)
    RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault that happened in Little River on Sunday.

    In a news release on Thursday, police say they are searching for 33-year-old Christopher Charles Mattinson of Little River.

    Mattinson is described by police as six-foot-seven, around 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

    He is facing a number of charges including:

    •  assault causing bodily harm
    •  assault
    •  possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  uttering threats
    •  failure to comply with conditions

    Police are asking anyone who sees Mattinson to refrain from approaching him and to call your local police, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

