N.S. RCMP search for man wanted on provincewide warrant

RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault that happened in Little River on Sunday.

In a news release on Thursday, police say they are searching for 33-year-old Christopher Charles Mattinson of Little River.

Mattinson is described by police as six-foot-seven, around 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is facing a number of charges including:

assault causing bodily harm

assault

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

uttering threats

failure to comply with conditions

Police are asking anyone who sees Mattinson to refrain from approaching him and to call your local police, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

