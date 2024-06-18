N.S. RCMP search for man who allegedly asked youth in Arisaig to get in vehicle

The RCMP in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County is searching for a man who allegedly approached a youth that was not known to him in Arisaig.

On June 16, Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a 12-year-old who was allegedly approached by an unknown man while on Arisaig Point Road. Police say the man asked the youth go to with him.

The youth ran home and alerted a parent, according to a news release from RCMP.

The man is described as an older white man, wearing an orange T-shirt. Police say they believe he was driving a gold van with a Quebec licence plate.

Officers tried to locate the man but have so far been unable to.

Anyone with information that can help locate or identify the man is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.