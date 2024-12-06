ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP search for Prospect Bay man wanted on provincewide warrant

    Thirty-one-year-old Jessie James Miles from Prospect Bay, N.S., is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Thirty-one-year-old Jessie James Miles from Prospect Bay, N.S., is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    The RCMP is searching for a Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

    Police say 31-year-old Jessie James Miles from Prospect Bay is facing charges of:

    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • flight from a peace officer
    • operation while prohibited
    • theft of a motor vehicle

    Miles is described as five-foot-eleven and 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

    The force released an image of Miles in hopes it will help in locating him. Police say he should not be approached if spotted.

    Police are asking anyone with information on Miles whereabouts to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News