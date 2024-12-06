N.S. RCMP search for Prospect Bay man wanted on provincewide warrant

The RCMP is searching for a Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Police say 31-year-old Jessie James Miles from Prospect Bay is facing charges of:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from a peace officer

operation while prohibited

theft of a motor vehicle

Miles is described as five-foot-eleven and 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The force released an image of Miles in hopes it will help in locating him. Police say he should not be approached if spotted.

Police are asking anyone with information on Miles whereabouts to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.