HALIFAX -- The Halifax District RCMP is searching for the driver of a vehicle that they say was involved in a police pursuit Tuesday night.

According to police, a white Volkswagen Tiguan was involved in several incidents in the Halifax area and entered into Halifax District RCMP jurisdiction.

At approximately 8 p.m., RCMP say they activated emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say they pursued the vehicle into the Churchill Downs area of Lower Sackville, N.S., where two police cars were damaged, as well as some private property.

According to the RCMP, the vehicle fled the area, driving onto Highway 101 towards Windsor, N.S.

Police say they terminated the pursuit a short time later and no one was injured. The vehicle has not yet been located.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle, or who has video of the incident, is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.