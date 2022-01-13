N.S. RCMP search for suspect following robbery at Fall River gas station

The man is described as white, with brown hair. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a red Puma hoodie, beige work boots and a surgical mask worn inside-out. (SOURCE: RCMP) The man is described as white, with brown hair. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a red Puma hoodie, beige work boots and a surgical mask worn inside-out. (SOURCE: RCMP)

