N.S. RCMP searching for Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder

The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a man’s death in Lunenburg County and have issued a provincewide warrant for his arrest.

Police say they are searching for 40-year-old Arthur Abdul Mosher of Blockhouse, N.S., after human remains were found in Parkdale, N.S., last month.

Investigators determined the remains were a man’s and the death was ruled a homicide.

Mosher is described as five-foot-11 and 220 pounds. He is also bald and has brown eyes.

Police say Mosher is known to wear wigs or disguises to try to hide his identity. They also say Mosher should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-275-3583, or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

