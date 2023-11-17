N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro

The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.

Police say Fred Bishop Coldwell, 75, left his home on Thursday to go hunting in a wooded area off Truro Road in McCallum Settlement. He has not returned.

Coldwell’s ATV was found Thursday afternoon in the wooded area near 1759 Truro Rd.

Police describe Coldwell as five-foot-10, 210 pounds, with short grey hair, and blue eyes. They also say he was last seen dressed in bright orange.

Multiple Ground Search and Rescue crews and volunteer firefighters have been helping police in their search for Coldwell. Hunters are also being asked to stay out of the area.

Anyone with information on Coldwell’s whereabouts is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).